Jackson mayor tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Office of the Mayor, Mayor Lumumba took the home test Tuesday morning as a matter of routine.

The mayor is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. He is currently quarantining at home and now awaiting results from a separate PCR test to confirm the result.

Mayor Lumumba advises neighbors to abide by the citywide mask mandate to limit the spread of the virus and to continue getting the vaccination and booster shot to limit the possibility of serious health effects.

