ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson mayor tests positive for COVID-19

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avVCT_0dSlBUWI00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Office of the Mayor, Mayor Lumumba took the home test Tuesday morning as a matter of routine.

The mayor is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. He is currently quarantining at home and now awaiting results from a separate PCR test to confirm the result.

Mayor Lumumba advises neighbors to abide by the citywide mask mandate to limit the spread of the virus and to continue getting the vaccination and booster shot to limit the possibility of serious health effects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Moves hosts “Homeless Are Human Too”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi Moves hosted a Homeless Are Human Too press conference at Pitman Park in hopes of bringing awareness to some of the problems homeless people face every day. “How cold you get, how hungry you get, how thirsty you get, how you don’t have a proper place to go […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Alabama community raising stink about chicken waste stench

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Janice Williams thought something was dead near her Morgan County home based on the smell, but she couldn’t decide what it was. “I thought the dogs might have killed an armadillo. I searched the yard for an armadillo, but then I found out where the smell was coming from,” she said. […]
AGRICULTURE
WJTV 12

Mississippi district seeks ways to mitigate gun violence

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Community leaders in north Mississippi are discussing how gun violence affects children, as victims and participants. The Commercial Dispatch reported the Columbus Municipal School District hosted a meeting to explore problems and possible solutions. At the beginning, a bill chimed 71 times — once for each student in the district who has experienced […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Councilman Stokes hosts toy giveaway for Jackson families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas came a day early for many in one Jackson neighborhood thanks to help from community members and Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. “There is a lot of children that need some love and we are going to show them some love,” said Councilman Stokes. Councilman Stokes along with other community […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Health
WJTV 12

Vicksburg home catches fire on Christmas morning

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters responded to a house fire at 2520 Washington Street in Vicksburg around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 25. The Vicksburg Post reported the home’s roof collapsed and no one was inside at the time of the fire. Battalion Chief Mike Love ordered firefighters to use defensive tactics to save neighboring […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi ports receive $8M in infrastructure funding

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – More than $8 million in U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) grant funding will go toward rail projects at two Mississippi ports, Port Bienville in Hancock County and the City of Aberdeen Port in Monroe County. “Ports, waterways, and the broader maritime industry are a cornerstone of Mississippi’s continued economic growth,” said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Columbia Christmas

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – They started all of the downtown lighting and festivities the 20th of November in Columbia. That’s when the ice skating rink opens. The next event is the ceremony lighting downtown- November 27th this year. And then sort of a take off of Field of Dreams, if you light it up, they […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Nexstar#Antar#The Office Of The Mayor
WJTV 12

M-Bar hosts Christmas giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – To celebrate this season of giving, one local sports bar in Jackson opened their doors to give back to several families.  The initiative is apart of M-Bar’s charitable work that supports the community. Managers at MBar said it’s important for their establishments to give back to the community they profit from.  […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

873 new coronavirus cases, six additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 873 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 525,502 with 10,393 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Judge drops Kirby Smith cold case murder charges; Rebecca Haynie, Donald Keith Phillips can’t be prosecuted

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Seventeen years after Kirby Smith was shot to death in his Columbus automobile repair shop, the two prime suspects are now free from prosecution. Superior Court Judge Gil McBride issued a sweeping ruling late Wednesday. He dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning Smith’s estranged wife, Rebecca Haynie, and her friend, Donald […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Jackson fire chief donates bike to child ahead of Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Jackson Fire Department distributed toys that were collected during their annual toy drive. Courtney Barnes brought her son Cameron to the event and he had one gift in mind. “He asked everybody. He asked my mom, my dad. He was like, ‘I want a bike, I want a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: Man shot, killed on Parkway Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 4100 block of Parkway Avenue on Friday. An unknown male was shot multiple times at Grove Park and succumbed to his injuries, according to Officer Sam Brown. There is no suspect or motive available at this time.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Local community weighs in on 110-year sentence of truck driver

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A steep road in the Rocky Mountains in April 2019 is where it all took place. Now, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is charged with 70 counts, four of them being vehicle homicide which prosecutors say were minimum sentences.  A Mississippi law professor weighs in on the controversial 110-year sentence. “I know the defendants […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Travel expected to increase days before holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With just 48 hours until Christmas, millions of Americans have started their travel journey. Just like Thanksgiving, there is an anticipated surge of travel for Christmas and many who had to curtail plans last year because of the pandemic want to make up for lost time. “Feeling good got a little […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Road Rules: Pedestrian Safety

HOUSTON, TX (Nexstar) – CW39 Houston wants to make sure that our viewers stay safe on the roads. In order to do so, there are some safe driving tips you can follow.  CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe is with Sgt. DaShana Cheek in the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.  Sgt. Cheek shares […]
HOUSTON, TX
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy