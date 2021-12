Matt Nagy is certainly to blame for the Bears’ plunge since 2018, and specifically the sickening depth they’ve dropped to this season, but it’s not 100% his fault. Nagy has been asked repeatedly over the last few months about what specifically has gone wrong or what has been missing amid the decline, and he has filibustered every time. The most recent inquiry was Monday, after the team fell to 4-10 because of another weak offensive performance, and Nagy said he’d have time after the season to sort all that out.

