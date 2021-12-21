Canisteo man arrested after investigation of reported sexual assault

Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Canisteo man after the investigation of a reported sexual assault.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on December 20, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael J. Teribury, age 62, of State Route 36, Canisteo, New York, following an investigation of a report of an alleged sexual assault. It is alleged that Mr. Teribury, intentionally and without consent, touched the intimate parts of another person in Canisteo, New York. Mr. Teribury was charged with Forcible Touching. Mr. Teribury was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).