Man critically injured in Essex shooting

CORRECTION: This shooting occurred on Glenwood Road in Essex.

Updated story below…

——

ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Essex on Monday.

At around 1:30 p.m. on December 20, officers responded to the unit block of Glenwood Road (21221) for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

As detectives continue to investigate, authorities are asking anyone who might have information about this shooting to call them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

