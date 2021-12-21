ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Man critically injured in Essex shooting

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOOYx_0dSl9mQ100

CORRECTION: This shooting occurred on Glenwood Road in Essex.

Updated story below…

——

ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Essex on Monday.

At around 1:30 p.m. on December 20, officers responded to the unit block of Glenwood Road (21221) for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

As detectives continue to investigate, authorities are asking anyone who might have information about this shooting to call them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Photo via Unsplash

The post Man critically injured in Essex shooting appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Medevac responding after pedestrian struck on Belair Road in Fallston

FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday evening crash involving a pedestrian in Fallston. The crash was reported at around 5:45 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just north of Mountain Road. A medevac chopper is responding to the scene. Northbound Belair Road has been shut down at Milton Avenue. Motorists should use an alternate route. The post Medevac responding after pedestrian struck on Belair Road in Fallston appeared first on Nottingham MD.
FALLSTON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Four-car crash reported at at busy Perry Hall intersection

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the Perry Hall area on Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported at around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Honeygo Boulevard at East Joppa Road (21128). At least four vehicles were involved in the accident, according to reports. The intersection had been briefly shut down but now remains partially blocked. Traffic remains … Continue reading "Four-car crash reported at at busy Perry Hall intersection" The post Four-car crash reported at at busy Perry Hall intersection appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Rosedale. At just after 11:45 p.m. on Friday night, officers responded to the unit block of Maidstone Court (21237) for a report of a shooting. At the scene, police located one adult victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been … Continue reading "Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale" The post Police investigating weekend shooting in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Mountain Road shut down due to Joppa crash

JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash in Joppa. The crash was reported at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Mountain Road (MD 152) at Philadelphia Road (Md 7) in Joppa/Edgewood. One vehicle overturned in the collision. Injuries have been reported and MD 152 is currently closed in both directions, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer … Continue reading "Mountain Road shut down due to Joppa crash" The post Mountain Road shut down due to Joppa crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
EDGEWOOD, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
Essex, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the November shooting of a teen in Middle River. Authorities arrested Murkey Spruill, 51, and Dandre Cannon, 23, in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 21 in the 2100-block of Eastern Avenue. At around 4:15 p.m. on November 21, officers arrived at a parking lot on Eastern Avenue … Continue reading "Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River" The post Two suspects arrested, charged in connection with shooting in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Overnight vehicle fire reported on I-95

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews battled an intense vehicle fire on Interstate 95 on Saturday night. The fire was reported at just before 11:00 p.m. along southbound I-95 between the Mountain Road and White Marsh Boulevard exits. Several fire companies responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported. Photo via Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company   The post Overnight vehicle fire reported on I-95 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
NottinghamMD.com

I-695 outer loop shut down due to crash in Parkville

UPDATE: As of 12:15 p.m., all lanes have now been reopened. Original story below… —— PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash on I-695. The crash was reported at just before 9:45 a.m. along the outer loop at Loch Raven Boulevard (Exit 29). The outer loop has been shut down at Loch Raven Boulevard. A truck … Continue reading "I-695 outer loop shut down due to crash in Parkville" The post I-695 outer loop shut down due to crash in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shooting reported in Nottingham

UPDATE 2: Police now tell NottinghamMD.com that only one suspect was shot and is being treated. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. UPDATE: A police spokesperson tells NottinghamMD.com that officers responded to the 8000-block of Belair Road for a report of a shooting. Initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred outside of a nearby … Continue reading "Shooting reported in Nottingham" The post Shooting reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River school placed on lockdown following threat, suspect arrested

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A school in Middle River was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student received a threat. A parent tells NottinghamMD.com that Middle River Middle School sent out an alert stating that a student had received an anonymous threat, As a precaution, the school went on lockdown at just before 10 a.m. The School Resource Officer and … Continue reading "Middle River school placed on lockdown following threat, suspect arrested" The post Middle River school placed on lockdown following threat, suspect arrested appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shots fired in Bowley’s Quarters, suspect arrested

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A suspect has been taken into custody after firing shots in Bowley’s Quarters. At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to the unit block of Mersey Court (21220) in the area of Carroll Island Road for a report of shots fired. Police say one suspect was located and taken into custody without incident and a handgun … Continue reading "Shots fired in Bowley’s Quarters, suspect arrested" The post Shots fired in Bowley’s Quarters, suspect arrested appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham storefronts smashed during overnight burglaries

NOTTINGHAM, MD—More storefronts were smashed in the Nottingham area overnight. During the overnight hours, suspects shattered the front glass at Qdoba and Five Guys located on Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). An unknown amount of cash was stolen in each incident. Police say no suspects have been yet been charged with either incident at this time. Photos via A. Hershey The post Nottingham storefronts smashed during overnight burglaries appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, MD—Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Baltimore County on Monday. At just after 7:45 a.m. on December 13, family members contacted 911 in reference to a disturbance in the 200-block of East Padonia Road in Timonium that potentially involved a weapon. Upon entering the home, members of the Baltimore County Tactical Unit located 49-year-old John O. … Continue reading "Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Baltimore County" The post Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Shooting reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Sunday night shooting in Middle River. The shooting was reported at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Compass Road at Tinker Road (21220). At the scene, medics found one person who had been shot. The suspect reportedly fled the scene and a police helicopter is assisting. There has been no … Continue reading "Shooting reported in Middle River" The post Shooting reported in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Joppa homicide victim identified, crashed after being shot

JOPPA, MD—Police have released additional details on Friday’s fatal shooting in Joppa. At around 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s office responded to the 500-block of Dembytown Road for a report of a crash. Upon police arrival, medics were performing CPR on an adult male, identified as William James Doran, 29, of Joppa. While evaluating … Continue reading "Police: Joppa homicide victim identified, crashed after being shot" The post Police: Joppa homicide victim identified, crashed after being shot appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shooting reported on Belair Road near Overlea

BALTIMORE, MD—Authorities are on the scene of a Sunday afternoon shooting near the Overlea area. The shooting was reported at around 4:45 p.m. in the 6000-block of Belair Road (21206). There is a heavy police presence in the area. Traffic is being diverted off of Belair Road at Powell Avenue. There has been no word on the victim’s condition. The post Shooting reported on Belair Road near Overlea appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
NottinghamMD.com

ATM smash & grab reported at Perry Hall gas station

PERRY HALL, MD—Police are investigating another ATM storefront smash & grab. At around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the Shell station located in the 9000-block of Belair Road. At the scene, authorities found that the glass storefront had been smashed and the ATM had been stolen. No arrests have yet been made. Photo via L. Young The post ATM smash & grab reported at Perry Hall gas station appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing man last seen in Carney area

UPDATE: Marshall Downes has been located. Original story below… ——— CARNEY, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing senior citizen. Marshall Downes, 85, was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 9900-block of Walther Boulevard (21234). He was last seen wearing a brown & red hat, a brown jacket, and blue jeans. Anyone with information … Continue reading "Police searching for missing man last seen in Carney area" The post Police searching for missing man last seen in Carney area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal shooting reported in Joppa

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in this case, who crashed after being shot. Original story below… —— JOPPA, MD—Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Joppa. At 6:45 p.m. on Friday evening, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500-block of Dembytown Road. At the scene, authorities found a victim who had been shot inside of … Continue reading "Fatal shooting reported in Joppa" The post Fatal shooting reported in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NottinghamMD.com

Two now confirmed dead following high-speed, wrong-way crash in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, MD—Two people are now confirmed dead following a high-speed, wrong-way crash on Belair Road. The crash occurred at around 12:15 a.m. Friday night/Saturday morning in the area of Belair Road at Sheradale Drive. The Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reports that a car was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Belair Road at speeds in excess of 100 MPH.  … Continue reading "Two now confirmed dead following high-speed, wrong-way crash in Kingsville" The post Two now confirmed dead following high-speed, wrong-way crash in Kingsville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Fatal Kingsville crash leaves one dead

UPDATE: Two people have now died due to this crash. Original story below… —– KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews responded to a serious, overnight crash in Kingsville. At just after 12:15 a.m., units responded to the area of Belair Road at Sheradale Drive for a report of a head-on crash. At the scene, firefighters found multiple people trapped in two vehicles, according to … Continue reading "Fatal Kingsville crash leaves one dead" The post Fatal Kingsville crash leaves one dead appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
3K+
Followers
910
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy