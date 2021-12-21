ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast-casual chain Mission BBQ opening new restaurant in Falls

 4 days ago
Mission BBQ, a quick-service chain restaurant, plans to open a new location in Falls in July 2022.

The restaurant received approval from Falls supervisors Monday to use half of the former Pier 1 store on Commerce Boulevard and Oxford Valley Road. It'll share the space with an unnamed retailer.

Founded on Sept. 11, 2011, the Mission BBQ chain is known for its barbecue menu as well as its support of veterans. It has a restaurant in Warminster.

In Falls, Mission BBQ will have 510-square-foot covered outdoor eating area added to the northeast side of the building. It will offer walk-in, takeout and dine-in food service, along with curbside pickup.

It's the second new restaurant approved for that shopping center this year. In September, supervisors gave approval for the chicken restaurant Raising Cane's to open a drive-thru eatery in place of the old Macaroni Grill.

