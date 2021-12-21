ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers vs. Capitals game postponed Tuesday due to Washington's COVID-19 issues

By Wayne Fish
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

Having two games postponed at this juncture in the schedule probably isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Flyers, who are short on personnel at the moment.

So when it was announced Tuesday afternoon that the Flyers’ game against the Capitals on Tuesday night (along with a previously postponed game at Pittsburgh on Thursday) had been postponed due to COVID-19 issues affecting Washington, there probably wasn’t too much groaning at the team’s offices in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Interim head coach Mike Yeo’s team now won’t play again until Dec. 29 at Seattle.

No makeup date for the Flyers-Capitals game has been announced.

At least that gives some of the players, including three in COVID-19 protocols (Kevin Hayes, Morgan Frost, Max Willman) plus injured Derick Brassard and Ryan Ellis, more recovery time.

With the Flyersshort of these players, they had decided to bring up center Gerry Mayhew from Lehigh Valley prior to the announcement that Tuesday night's game had been scratched.

As for the recovery of Hayes, Frost and Willman, at least Frost might be ready by the time the Flyers face off against the Kraken. There’s a 10-day wait after the initial positive test.

“All three are doing fine,’’ Yeo said. “I haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about after Christmas yet. I believe Frost (the first player to take ill), depending on his test results, might be able to get back before we leave.’’

The players are doing their best to avoid the distraction of fretting too much about the current public health crisis.

“For us, it’s just worrying about the game at hand,’’ Keith Yandle said. “We’re on a pretty good stretch here. The big thing here is keep it going, not let it (COVID-19) be a distraction.’’

What measures are the Flyers, often in close quarters, doing to avoid catching something?

“Keeping your distance,’’ Yandle said. “The little things, washing your hands, keeping your hands out of your mouth. Keep up with sanitation, taking care of yourself.’’

Carter Hart feeling better

Carter Hart, who took ill toward the end of last week, practiced for a second straight day and seems to be recovering quite well.

Hart’s illness was not COVID-related.

“Carter’s feeling better,’’ Yeo said. “His energy level is not quite (there)... you know, it’s understandable. He spent a couple days where he felt pretty poor. But he’s well enough to back up if we need him to get in there.’’

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Flyers vs. Capitals game postponed Tuesday due to Washington's COVID-19 issues

