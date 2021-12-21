Photo gallery: La Jolla Music Society sings in the holidays

La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham welcomes the audience to the La Jolla Music Society's "Holiday Sing-Along" on Dec. 19 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. (Elisabeth Frausto)

With treats for all ages, the La Jolla Music Society presented its first “Holiday Sing-Along” at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Dec. 19.

La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to an audience mostly of children and led them in interactive songs and poems.

The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus took to the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd to sing a mix of traditional and newer holiday songs and invite those gathered to sing along.

Cider and holiday treats were provided by Cafe Coyote.

Allison Boles, education and community programming director for the La Jolla Music Society, said she hopes the event will become an annual tradition.

