ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Photo gallery: La Jolla Music Society sings in the holidays

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8v9E_0dSl9dTU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHvDA_0dSl9dTU00
La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham welcomes the audience to the La Jolla Music Society's "Holiday Sing-Along" on Dec. 19 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. (Elisabeth Frausto)

With treats for all ages, the La Jolla Music Society presented its first “Holiday Sing-Along” at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center on Dec. 19.

La Jolla youth services librarian Katia Graham read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” to an audience mostly of children and led them in interactive songs and poems.

The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus took to the Wu Tsai QRT.yrd to sing a mix of traditional and newer holiday songs and invite those gathered to sing along.

Cider and holiday treats were provided by Cafe Coyote.

Allison Boles, education and community programming director for the La Jolla Music Society, said she hopes the event will become an annual tradition.

— La Jolla Light staff

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Cafe Coyote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
484
Followers
696
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy