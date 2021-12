DENVER(CBS)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. Credit CBS4 The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 range for most mountain locations. Credit CBS4 That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/12/28/colorado-weather-ski-areas-get-5-feet-of-snow-in-5-days-and-snow-is-finally-coming-to-denver/ The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring another big...

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO