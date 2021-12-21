Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Texas girl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 3-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio.
Police said Lina Sardar Khil, 3, was last seen at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio on Dec. 20 at 5:00 p.m. Officials said she was wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.
She was described as 4’0″ tall, 55 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.
Anyone with any information was asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.
