Portland, OR

Portland set to pay $100K due to protest lawsuit over sign

By The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland, Oregon, could pay $100,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed against police by a man who said he was pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and unlawfully arrested during a September 2020 protest.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 40-year-old Dmitri Stoyanoff sued the police, saying he was arrested because he refused to relinquish the “Vote Register Here” sign he was holding during a demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The City Council is set to vote Wednesday on the settlement, which is the latest in a string of payouts this year stemming from police actions during protests dating back to 2016.

KOIN 6 News

Nicholas Kristof faces residency questions in Oregon governor’s race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Elections officials in Oregon are seeking more information to determine whether former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor. Kristof announced his candidacy last October and on Monday officially filed paperwork to run as a Democrat. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the Oregon Secretary of State’s […]
