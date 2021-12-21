Portland set to pay $100K due to protest lawsuit over sign

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland, Oregon, could pay $100,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed against police by a man who said he was pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and unlawfully arrested during a September 2020 protest.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 40-year-old Dmitri Stoyanoff sued the police, saying he was arrested because he refused to relinquish the “Vote Register Here” sign he was holding during a demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The City Council is set to vote Wednesday on the settlement, which is the latest in a string of payouts this year stemming from police actions during protests dating back to 2016.

