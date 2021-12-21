ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee woman finds out she won the lottery while wrapping presents

By Hannah Moore
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Memphis woman was wrapping Christmas presents when she learned she won the largest prize in the Tennessee Lottery’s “Play It Again December!” drawing. Joevelyn Smith won a total of $1,000,000.

“It’s a blessing!” said Smith after receiving the news. Smith was one of 19 Tennessee Lottery players who won a combined total of $3,209,100.

John Henderson of Townsend won the $500,000 prize but didn’t believe it at first. “I thought Ashton Kutcher was going to jump out because I was getting ‘Punk’d’,” Henderson said.

Christie Wilson of Waynesboro won one of the four $200,000 prizes. She said she called the Lottery five times to make sure it was really true. “It caught me off guard,” Wilson noted.

On New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Education Lottery will announce the VIP Rewards member who will win $100,000. This drawing closes on Dec. 27. Members can also enter to win 1 of 4 $15,000 prizes and 1 of 3 $7,500 prizes by Dec. 31. The TEL encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

