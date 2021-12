While speaking with his PR agent Michael Morales, Alberto Del Rio talked about recent criminal charges against him being dropped and his mentioned his former girlfriend Paige:. “The people who have wanted to damage me have been left behind, I don’t focus anymore on that… I can’t hold onto grudges. I don’t have any interest in countering them…But if I wanted to in my hands I have the power to take [Paige] out of her job in two seconds. I can bring out one of her videos of domestic violence and she would not go back to work. I don’t have any interest in that.”

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO