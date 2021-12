Which Carolina Panthers players must step up and make a lasting contribution when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16?. The Carolina Panthers bring the curtain down on their home schedule in Week 16 when they welcome the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Bank of America Stadium. It’s been another eventful week for the organization following their loss at the Buffalo Bills, with a number of players going on the COVID-19 list and quarterback Sam Darnold returning to the fold for good measure.

NFL ・ 39 MINUTES AGO