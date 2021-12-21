ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian killed in Port Orchard crash identified

By Jessie Darland, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago

The pedestrian hit and killed in Port Orchard on Dec. 15 has been identified as Danielle Strain-Thompson, 36, of Quilcene, according to Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis.

Strain-Thompson was hit and killed by a car at about 6:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Bay Street, near the Blue Goose Tavern. Neither speed nor impairment was suspected by police, and no criminal charges were filed in the crash.

Strain-Thompson received immediate first aid and chest compressions from officers who arrived on the scene, but shortly after South Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived, the woman was pronounced deceased. Washington State Patrol and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response, Port Orchard Police Chief Matt Brown said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iB9G_0dSl6zFv00

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Pedestrian killed in Port Orchard crash identified

