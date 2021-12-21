Man who nearly struck deputy in Hampton Beach drunken driving crash to plead guilty

HAMPTON — A Manchester man has agreed to plead guilty to charges that he drove drunk at Hampton Beach in June, plowing into a number of vehicles and nearly striking a deputy sheriff.

As part of the deal, Caperci will enter guilty pleas to two counts of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, his motor vehicle, where he will receive a 1 to 3-year prison sentence for one plea and a 1 ½ to 3 years suspended sentence for the other.

Caperci had faced up to 20 years behind bars if the case went to trial for one of the reckless conduct counts because his actions on June 20 allegedly endangered the life of Rockingham Deputy Sheriff Michael Greeley, a law enforcement officer who was acting in the line of duty.

The other reckless conduct charge carried a 3 ½ to 7 years imprisonment and it related to Caperci’s driving behavior, which allegedly placed pedestrians and motorists at risk of bodily injury.

What happened on June 20?

According to the police, Carperci was arrested June 20, following a call to police at 5:30 p.m. of reports of an erratic driver on beach roadways.

Police found Caperci at G Street while he was trying to merge onto Ocean Boulevard (Route 1A). According to the police report, officers pursued while Caperci allegedly sped down Ocean Boulevard in the middle of the road, striking vehicles, and drove on sidewalks in spite of a significant pedestrian presence.

Officers saw Caperci strike a number of vehicles as he passed the Casino and four others as he drove down D and C streets. He made his way to Ashworth Avenue, proceeding to drive the wrong way – north – up the one-way road.

According to police, Caperci encountered Greeley when the deputy positioned his cruiser just south of C Street, then got out of his cruiser, waving his hands in an attempt to stop Caperci. According to the police affidavit, Caperci allegedly drove around the deputy, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by Caperci’s car.

Caperci allegedly collided with two more vans, then drove into the parking lot of the Sands Resort, where he exited his vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers were able to take him into custody after a foot pursuit. Police said thankfully no one was injured.

Plea deal resolves all charges

As part of the plea deal, Caperci has also agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in the case, including aggravated driving while intoxicated, conduct after an accident and disobeying an officer.

He will receive a 12-month jail sentence for the DWI to be served concurrently with the reckless conduct charge. His license will be revoked for 18 months and he will be required to install an interlock device for two years.

For the other two misdemeanor charges, he will receive a suspended 12-month suspended jail sentence for each count for five years.

As part of the plea agreement, Caperci has agreed to a licensed alcohol and drug counselor evaluation and to do all recommended treatment and aftercare.

He also agreed to have no contact with victims and to pay restitution, with the amount to be determined.

Representing Caperci was public defender Philip M. Dreher.