Macomb Rotary members donate $1,000 to Project Santa

MACOMB — On December 16, 2021, members of the Macomb Noon Rotary and the Rotary Foundation donated a combined $1,000 to the Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA) Project Santa program.

Tom Stites, President of Noon Rotary, presented the check to WIRC-CAA Project Santa Coordinator and Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth. The organizations decided to donate after learning about the high number of children enrolled in this year’s program. Close to 600 children are enrolled in 2021. Each organization donated $500.

Roth says the gift is very much appreciated this year due to the high demand. “We are grateful that they saw our news releases about our increased enrollment numbers this year, and that they made this generous donation to help the Project Santa children,” said Roth.

The WIRC-CAA Project Santa program aims to provide a happy holiday full of gifts, food and clothing to children of income eligible families in need for the Illinois counties of Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, and Warren. Each family enrolled also receives a holiday meal to prepare at home. The application period for this year has closed.

For more information about Project Santa, call WIRC-CAA at 309-837-2997 or visit the website at https://wirpc.org/projectsanta/.