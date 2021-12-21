ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Macomb Rotary members donate $1,000 to Project Santa

By Courtesy of Jamie Roth, WIRC-CAA
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlYVn_0dSl6qJO00

MACOMB — On December 16, 2021, members of the Macomb Noon Rotary and the Rotary Foundation donated a combined $1,000 to the Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA) Project Santa program.

Tom Stites, President of Noon Rotary, presented the check to WIRC-CAA Project Santa Coordinator and Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth. The organizations decided to donate after learning about the high number of children enrolled in this year’s program. Close to 600 children are enrolled in 2021. Each organization donated $500.

Roth says the gift is very much appreciated this year due to the high demand. “We are grateful that they saw our news releases about our increased enrollment numbers this year, and that they made this generous donation to help the Project Santa children,” said Roth.

The WIRC-CAA Project Santa program aims to provide a happy holiday full of gifts, food and clothing to children of income eligible families in need for the Illinois counties of Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, and Warren. Each family enrolled also receives a holiday meal to prepare at home. The application period for this year has closed.

For more information about Project Santa, call WIRC-CAA at 309-837-2997 or visit the website at https://wirpc.org/projectsanta/.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, IL
State
Illinois State
Macomb, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Macomb, IL
City
Henderson, IL
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Macomb Rotary#The Rotary Foundation#Wirc Caa
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

80
Followers
177
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy