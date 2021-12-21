Lending Helping Hands brings kids in need some holiday cheer

Entering the room was like walking into a candy shop, with toys, treats, and goodies galore. There were three Christmas trees with stacks of toys underneath each one, a plethora of all the things you could imagine: Barbie dolls, board games, stuffed animals, checkers, basketballs, footballs, stickers, dolls, trucks, puzzles, and more.

A child's playground.

The room was buzzing with excitement and chatter. Kids walked up to the different stations to choose toys like picking out their favorite desserts on a platter. There were multiple stations for the kids and families: one to take pictures with Santa Clause, another table with gift cards and stuffed animals, another where they could get winter jackets, and another for food.

Two sisters, Jailah, 5 and Janiyah, 10 excitedly clutched their goodies. Janiyah who enjoys art, picked out a coloring set. Her sister got a Kindi Kids doll. The mother had heard about the event through her cousin.

A little boy named Victor claimed to have super powers. "I can talk fast," he said.

Assisting families with open hands

Lending Helping Hands, a nonprofit founded by LaVerle Talley to provide food and supplies for families in need, hosted the holiday celebration Sunday afternoon. She teamed up with the Virginia Commonwealth University police and another nonprofit, Go Forward Give Back, to give toys for the kids. This is the second holiday celebration she's done in Petersburg. Last year, she drove around to the hotels where families that are homeless reside to give toys, clothes, and hygiene items, but she wasn't sure if they are still living there this year.

"They're out in the community but I don't know where they are. I knew that if I posted it, they would find out and they would come find me. So that's why we did that, to make sure that I could still reach those in the hotels and those who have moved out of the hotels but maybe in another living condition."

A little girl goes up to Talley and thanks her before she and her mom leave. Talley's eyes form tears.

"That's why we do it," she said.

Another mom, Shonta Prosise, comes up to her and they embrace. "I do it for people like her," said Talley. "Hard working moms that do all they can to provide for their kids. And I just want to let them know that we appreciate them and they are not in this alone."

Talley also goes to the hotels periodically to bring families food and supplies. Prosise, 35, who is a single mother, lives with her two boys in one of the hotels that Talley visits.

"And I love her for it," said Prosise. "I feel grateful. If they [Lending Helping Hands] didn't come, then I wouldn't eat, so they help me a lot. It's very hard out here for a single mom, but I work hard and keep my prayers up."

Joyce Chu is the Social Justice Watchdog Reporter for The Progress Index. Contact her at Jchu1@gannett.com or on Twitter @joyce_speaks.