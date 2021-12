Man dead after a multi-vehicle accident on I-10 in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life following a traffic collision early Thursday morning in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck took place at about 1:30 a.m. on the I-10 near 27th Avenue. The early reports showed that a 41-year-old man was trying to run his girlfriend off the road by hitting her vehicle from behind [...]

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO