SpaceX Completes 100th Landing, Carries Christmas Presents, Holiday Feast to Astronauts
"I won't get in front of Santa Claus and tell you what's going to be sent up," said Joel Montalbano, NASA's space station program...www.newsweek.com
"I won't get in front of Santa Claus and tell you what's going to be sent up," said Joel Montalbano, NASA's space station program...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0