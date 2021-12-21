ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX Completes 100th Landing, Carries Christmas Presents, Holiday Feast to Astronauts

By Zoe Strozewski
"I won't get in front of Santa Claus and tell you what's going to be sent up," said Joel Montalbano, NASA's space station program...

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Ready for Christmas Day Liftoff

As NASA promised, after years waiting, the brand new James Webb Space Telescope is set for liftoff on Christmas Day. For now, it remains perched atop its rocket in French Guiana. Though with liftoff hours away, scientists and space lovers alike are more than ready to put this $10 billion piece of space equipment in orbit. From there, we can’t wait to see what new things we might learn.
SpaceX Notches 100th First Stage Landing, Sets New Annual Launch Record

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (SpaceX PR) — On December 21, 2021, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched Dragon on the 24th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-24) mission for NASA from historic Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing our 31st and final launch of the year. Dragon separated from Falcon 9’s second stage about twelve minutes after liftoff and will autonomously dock to the space station on Wednesday, December 22.
SpaceX celebrates 100th rocket landing to top record-breaking year

SpaceX has broken its own launch record with its 31st orbital mission of 2021, which also marked the 100th landing of a rocket.A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, delivering a Dragon cargo capsule full of Christmas presents and supplies for the crew of the International Space Station (ISS).The successful launch and landing of the Falcon 9 booster means that 94 per cent of all missions this year were carried out by SpaceX’s fleet of flight-proven orbital class rocket boosters.“This is the first landing for this particular booster but the 100th successful landing for...
SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched Christmas gifts, goodies and supplies to the International Space Station on Tuesday and got a present in return: the company’s 100th successful rocket landing. The predawn liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was barely visible in the fog and clouds, as...
SpaceX lands 100th Falcon booster

Exactly six years after its first successful recovery, SpaceX has landed a Falcon booster for the 100th time. On December 21st, 2015, the first Falcon 9 V1.2 Full Thrust (Block 1) rocket lifted off from SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral LC-40 launch pad on the company’s return-to-flight mission after a catastrophic in-flight failure just six months prior. Unwilling as ever to waste an opportunity, no matter how important the mission, SpaceX – on top of debuting a major Falcon 9 upgrade – chose to take advantage of the return to flight to attempt to land a Falcon booster back on land for the first time ever. Ultimately, on top of successfully deploying multiple Orbcomm OG2 communications satellites in orbit for a paying customer, Falcon 9 booster B1019 sailed through its boostback, reentry, and landing burns without issue. About nine minutes after liftoff, the rocket ultimately touched down on a concrete “landing zone” just a few miles from where it lifted off with uncanny ease relative to SpaceX’s numerous failed attempts in the ~18 months prior.
Elon Musk's SpaceX nails its 100th rocket landing after launching a new Falcon 9 to the ISS to deliver 6,5000lbs of goods that include Christmas gifts for the crew

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 Tuesday morning, marking it's 31st launch for the year and its 100th successful rocket landing. A new two-stage Falcon 9 rocket took off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida at 5:07am ET for a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
The most important launch in over a decade won’t carry an astronaut

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Christmas Eve an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana will launch carrying a very special payload. Aboard this rocket will be the James Webb Space Telescope, the most complex and expensive telescope ever sent into space. This telescope, literally decades in the making, will help humanity look farther into the past than anytime in history, right after stars and galaxies started forming just a few tens of millions of years after the Big Bang.
Two NASA Astronauts Receive Assignments for SpaceX Crew-6 Mission

NASA has assigned two crew members to launch on the agency’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission – the sixth crew rotation flight aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the mission....
Concerns about sexism in the aerospace industry land at SpaceX

In late September, a former communications executive at Blue Origin and 20 other current and former employees raised concerns about the culture at the company, highlighting issues such as sexism in the workplace. Writing on the Lioness website, Alexandra Abrams and the unnamed employees wrote that Blue Origin "turns a blind eye toward sexism."
Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
