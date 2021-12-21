ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker activates National Guard to help hospitals in COVID-19 surge

By Clyde Hughes
 4 days ago
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker activated the National Guard to help hospitals deal with an increase in coronavirus cases while calling for, but not ordering, face masks to be worn indoors.

The new measures come on the same day health officials announced that the fast-moving Omicron variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the United States, about a month after it was first detected in the country.

Medical personnel with the National Guard will be sent to local health systems that are nearing capacity because of the new onslaught of coronavirus cases. Baker said many state hospitals have been facing a "critical staffing shortage" since the start of 2021.

"Hospitals across Massachusetts are experiencing an unprecedented demand and there remains a critical staffing shortage in many jobs in many roles to meet the needs of our patients," state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said, according to the Boston Herald.

Study confirms multiple COVID-19 variants in deer in Ohio

In a sign that white-tailed deer are becoming a reservoir for the new coronavirus, researchers report that COVID-19 variants are spreading among the wild animals. How they became infected and if these variants can infect humans isn't known, experts say. "Animal reservoirs of zoonotic viruses pose obstacles to infectious disease...
OHIO STATE
