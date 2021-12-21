Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker activates National Guard to help hospitals in COVID-19 surge

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker activated the National Guard to help hospitals deal with an increase in coronavirus cases while calling for, but not ordering, face masks to be worn indoors.

The new measures come on the same day health officials announced that the fast-moving Omicron variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the United States, about a month after it was first detected in the country.

Medical personnel with the National Guard will be sent to local health systems that are nearing capacity because of the new onslaught of coronavirus cases. Baker said many state hospitals have been facing a "critical staffing shortage" since the start of 2021.

"Hospitals across Massachusetts are experiencing an unprecedented demand and there remains a critical staffing shortage in many jobs in many roles to meet the needs of our patients," state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said, according to the Boston Herald.