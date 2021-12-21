Public stigma toward depression decreased from 2006 to 2018

(BPT) - New mothers may experience a range of emotions shortly after giving birth — from overwhelming joy to extreme sadness. Emotions can affect anyone during pregnancy and after giving birth, and just like the onset of emotions do not discriminate, neither does postpartum depression (PPD), which can affect any woman, regardless of her age, ethnicity, marital status or income. PPD is one of the most common medical complications of pregnancy or childbirth. Approximately 1 in 8 mothers in the U.S. report experiencing symptoms of PPD each year, equating to over 500,000 women. While it is common for new mothers to experience a wide range of emotions shortly after giving birth, persistent sad, anxious or “empty” mood, irritability, and feelings of guilt, worthlessness, hopelessness or helplessness could be symptoms of PPD. The exact cause of PPD is unknown. Hormonal changes that occur during and after pregnancy and life stress can contribute to PPD. Women with a history of depression have an increased risk of developing PPD.

