Mental Health

Public stigma toward depression decreased from 2006 to 2018

MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Public stigma toward depression seems to have decreased, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Bernice A. Pescosolido, Ph.D., from Indiana University in Bloomington, and colleagues used data collected from the U.S. National Stigma Studies to examine the nature, direction, and magnitude of population-based changes in...

medicalxpress.com

Times Union

Postpartum depression is more common than you might think: Clinical trial seeks moms suffering from postpartum depression

(BPT) - New mothers may experience a range of emotions shortly after giving birth — from overwhelming joy to extreme sadness. Emotions can affect anyone during pregnancy and after giving birth, and just like the onset of emotions do not discriminate, neither does postpartum depression (PPD), which can affect any woman, regardless of her age, ethnicity, marital status or income. PPD is one of the most common medical complications of pregnancy or childbirth. Approximately 1 in 8 mothers in the U.S. report experiencing symptoms of PPD each year, equating to over 500,000 women. While it is common for new mothers to experience a wide range of emotions shortly after giving birth, persistent sad, anxious or “empty” mood, irritability, and feelings of guilt, worthlessness, hopelessness or helplessness could be symptoms of PPD. The exact cause of PPD is unknown. Hormonal changes that occur during and after pregnancy and life stress can contribute to PPD. Women with a history of depression have an increased risk of developing PPD.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Chemistry of Depression

The causes of depression are complex and not clearly defined, but chemical imbalances might be only one factor that plays a role. Depression is a common mental health condition but also a complex one. While symptoms may be similar, the underlying cause of depression — and therefore what treatments may be effective — can vary from person to person.
MENTAL HEALTH
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Americans' Stigma Against Depression May Finally Be Fading: Study

Americans' Stigma Against Depression May Finally Be Fading: Study. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans may be dropping some of the stigma they once had toward depression, but attitudes toward other mental health conditions still seem stuck in the past, a new study shows.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Anxiety in children and adolescents could lead to young adult psychosis

Children and adolescents who show persistent high levels of anxiety are more likely to become psychotic in their early 20s, according to a new study. But treating early anxiety by targeting stress hormones and non-resolving inflammation during childhood and teenage years could help to reduce the risk of young adults going on to develop psychosis.
KIDS
BlogHer

Normalizing Mental Health in the Workplace

Trust, training, and authenticity are all important factors for bettering mental health for employees. The COVID-19 pandemic that struck almost two years ago changed the workplace landscape as we knew it. Corporations sent their employees home to work remotely, daily Zoom calls became a thing, and everyone adapted to staying at home. For some, working from home resulted in loneliness and isolation, while for others it meant that daily workplace microaggressions disappeared and creating their own schedules was a newfound employee perk. In fact, an April 2021 survey from McKinsey showed that more than a quarter of participants reported that they...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive.Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don't have symptoms. Isolation time can be cut if there are severe staffing shortages, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.“As the health care community prepares for an anticipated surge in patients due to omicron, CDC is updating our recommendations to reflect...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
expressnews.com

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure and Pulse by Age?

Blood pressure (BP) is the force that the blood column exerts against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps blood with every beat. BP is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), and it is composed of two numbers (fraction). The first (upper) number refers to systolic BP, and the second (lower) number refers to diastolic BP.
HEALTH

