We're through the first 15 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, which means it's once again time for our weekly check-in on the MVP race. We have been and will continue to use this space over the next several weeks to take the temperature of our rotating panel of experts, trying to get a feel for who is in the lead, who is in contention, who is hanging on the fringes, and how those groups are changing from week to week.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO