Sault High caps busy December with win

ALPENA — Sault High closed out 2021 with a 56-45 win over Alpena in a non-conference girls basketball game Monday night.

Claire Erickson (21 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists) and Laura Innerebner (12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists) posted double doubles for the Blue Devils, who improved to 5-3 overall.

“We played a solid game defensively and it was a good bounce back win after Saturday,” Sault High coach Pat Bennin said. “Very happy to be 5-3 through a very difficult 8-game stretch. We have a lot of work to do but we are getting better every day.”

Liza Fazzari contributed six points, Taylor Pratt added five, while Hannah Maurer, Audrey Smith and Hannah Eavou had four points each to cap the Sault scoring.

Sault High led 15-5 after the first quarter and 30-19 at the half.

Franciska Treiliha scored 12 points and Reese Wisniewski added 11 points for the Wildcats (3-1).

Alpena defeated Sault High 34-33 in the JV game. Izzy DeWildt led the Blue Devils with nine points, while Abbie Church and Abby Kabelman had seven points each.

Sault High’s varsity and JVs are off for the holidays and visit Petoskey on Jan. 4.

Sault Ste. Marie 15 15 14 8 — 54

Alpena 5 14 13 13 — 45

Sault Ste. Marie — Erickson 21, Innerebner 12, Fazzari 6, Pratt 5, Maurer 4, Smith 4, Eavou 4. FT: 19-35; F: 16; 3-point field goals: 1 (Innerebner).

Alpena — Wisniewski 11, Treiliha 12, M. Dubey 6, A. Dubey 6, Urlaub 4, Trefla 4, Leeck 2. FT: 16-21; 3-point field goals: 3 (Urlaub 1, Treiliha 1, Wisniewski 1).

Cedarville-DeTour 41, Brimley 40

The Islanders held off the Bays in an Eastern UP Conference game at DeTour Friday night.

Autumn Tremblay scored 19 points to lead the Bays (2-3). Vivian Carrick added seven points and Liz Johnson had six points.

“It was a tough game all the way around and we couldn’t really get flow going early,” Brimley coach Matt Bathey said. “I liked the way we battled all game and fought through adversity. I give them credit for executing when it counted. We had two shots to win it with lots of contact but they didn’t fall.”

Taylor Williams scored 18 points and Lily Fisher added 12 points for the Islanders (4-1).

Brimley plays in the Mackinaw City Christmas Tournament on Dec. 22-23. Cedarville-DeTour is back in action at Engadine on Jan. 4.

Brimley 3 11 12 14 — 40

Cedarville-DeTour 10 10 6 15 — 41

Brimley — Carrick 7, LeBlanc 4, Lyons 2, McGuire 2, Johnson 6, Tremblay 19. FT: 4-9; F: 12; 3-point field goals: 6 (Tremblay 4, Carrick 1, LeBlanc 1).

Cedarville-DeTour — Williams 18, Fisher 12, Plowman 5, Galarowic 6. FT: 9-17; F: 12; 3-point field goals: 1 (Williams).

St. Ignace 55, Engadine 31

The Saints down the Eagles in a non-conference girls basketball game Monday night.

Ally Schultz compiled 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints (3-1).

The Saints led 20-12 at hafltime, and outscored the Eagles 19-7 in the third quarter to extend their lead.

Leah French scored 10 points and Tessa Paquin added six points to lead the Eagles (3-2).

Engadine visits Rapid River on Dec. 28. St. Ignace faces Port Huron at the Motor City Roundball Classic on Dec. 29.

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.