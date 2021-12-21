ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Inaction on COVID-19 is perilous; think of health-care workers this holiday season

By Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago
Is it too late for action on COVID-19?

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa’s Republican members of the Legislature and Congress must justify their adamant opposition to public health protocols and measures which would have helped stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of hospitalizations and deaths, over 7,600 Iowans, might have been prevented. Simply claiming “individual freedom” just does not cut it when cases and hospitalizations are again at record levels. Reynolds has mandated, legislated and litigated against public health protocols which would have protected Iowans and helped "stop the spread" of this virus.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ Dec. 5 newsletter states she has “always opposed vaccine mandates” while being “proud to support several pieces of legislation opposing the Administration’s mandate including the Stop Vaccine Mandate Act, the FREEDOM Act, the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act, and legislation to block the implementation of the mandate.” I thought she was a doctor.

A virus needs a host in order to survive. As long as Iowans are not vaccinated, public health protocols are not followed, i.e. wear a mask, and our elected officials continue to oppose public health recommendations intended to stop the spread of this virus, COVID-19 will continue to spread unchecked and our lives will never return to normal.

-Diane Duncan-Goldsmith, Iowa City

Think of the overburdened health-care workers this holiday season

The holiday season is traditionally a time when families gather and when we are generous to others. This season, please think of the health-care workers.

When you plan your events, keep them in mind. They are overworked, stressed, burned out and exhausted. They have endured more these past two years than most of us can imagine.

Get vaccinated and boosted … for them. Wear a good quality mask when you go out … for them. Get tested and keep your gatherings small … for them.

In so doing, you can give an important gift: if you or a loved one needs to go to the hospital for any reason, including non-COVID-related, there will be room at the inn. With empathy in short supply, please bundle together all you can muster and gift it to the health-care workers by taking mitigation measures for the common good.

-Janice Weiner, Iowa City

PUBLIC HEALTH
