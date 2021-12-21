Check out these 7 extravagant holiday displays in Newport County

Before you know it, Santa Claus will be making his way around the world, dropping off gifts and treats for all of the good little boys and girls.

Once all of the presents are opened, that also means packing up the Christmas lights to be put away for another 11 months or so.

Newport County is home to some high-quality holiday displays — thousands of lights, film projectors, holiday music and other attractions — though time is running short if you want to check them out. Here is a list of places locally where you can experience the thrill of the Christmas season:

The MacDonald house, Ellery Road in Newport

Whether it's Halloween or Christmas, you can always expect something grand from the MacDonalds, and they didn't disappoint this holiday season, with lights, trees, Santas, elves and numerous other attractions at the home that overlooks Easton's Pond.

Birchwood Lights, Birchwood Drive in Portsmouth

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is a light show every evening at 7 p.m. that runs for 40 minutes. "You can enjoy the show out on the street or in your car on the really cold nights," a post reads on the Birchwood Lights Facebook page.

The Parker house, 385 Valley Road in Middletown

Located a few doors down from The Daily News office, this one is hard to miss. Chip does an awesome job year after year as you enter "Santa's Village." Something new this winter is a projection screen showing a holiday classic. Check out a video of this year's setup on Facebook.

Danny's display, 110 Indian Hill Road in Middletown

Danny does Halloween and Danny does Christmas. Go check out his handy work, some of which you can see on his Instagram page.

The Fitzgerald house, 175 Rhode Island Blvd. in Portsmouth

This display is open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Watch a video of last year's edition on YouTube.

Lights for Lives, 84 Hayden Ave. in Tiverton

This one has 70,000 lights synchronized to music played on 91.7 FM. The display is open 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday (Santa appears on those days from 6 to 8 p.m.) and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Any donations go to Make-A-Wish and the Tiverton Food Pantry. Check out the Lights for Lives Facebook page.

75 Bracket Ave. in Tiverton

It's open from 4 to 10 p.m., and, if you can, bring an item that will be donated to Toys for Tots. See a video of the display on Facebook.