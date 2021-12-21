ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Richmond Common Council to consider Ahaus Tool & Engineering tax abatement request

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JU3Ox_0dSl41kW00

RICHMOND, Ind. — A longtime area company has requested a tax abatement for a more than $1 million investment in manufacturing equipment.

The request from Ahaus Tool & Engineering came before Richmond Common Council for the first time during Monday's final meeting of the year. It was referred to council's tax abatement committee for investigation. The ordinance will return before council for action next year with a committee recommendation.

Richmond:Airport allocated $159K from new FAA grant program

Opioids:Vending machine dispenses free overdose-reversing naloxone kits in jail lobby

Richmond:Grant enables group to study rehabbing downtown structure

The ordinance indicates Ahaus requests a 10-year abatement on its $1,020,000 equipment investment. The equipment will create five new jobs with a minimum hourly wage of $22.

All 77 current jobs would also be retained. They have a minimum hourly wage of $15 with an average hourly health insurance benefit of $5.15.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Ahaus, which provides manufacturing, tooling and automation equipment solutions, occupies a 74,000-square-foot facility at 200 Industrial Parkway, according to its website.

The company was founded in 1946 as Ahaus Tool company by William Ahaus and his son, Irvin.

During the short meeting, council unanimously passed an amendment that corrects a typographical error in a previously approved budget ordinance.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Richmond, IN
Richmond, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Business
Richmond, IN
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Abatement#Richmond Common Council#Ahaus Tool Engineering
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

248
Followers
107
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy