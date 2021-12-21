Richmond Common Council to consider Ahaus Tool & Engineering tax abatement request

RICHMOND, Ind. — A longtime area company has requested a tax abatement for a more than $1 million investment in manufacturing equipment.

The request from Ahaus Tool & Engineering came before Richmond Common Council for the first time during Monday's final meeting of the year. It was referred to council's tax abatement committee for investigation. The ordinance will return before council for action next year with a committee recommendation.

The ordinance indicates Ahaus requests a 10-year abatement on its $1,020,000 equipment investment. The equipment will create five new jobs with a minimum hourly wage of $22.

All 77 current jobs would also be retained. They have a minimum hourly wage of $15 with an average hourly health insurance benefit of $5.15.

Ahaus, which provides manufacturing, tooling and automation equipment solutions, occupies a 74,000-square-foot facility at 200 Industrial Parkway, according to its website.

The company was founded in 1946 as Ahaus Tool company by William Ahaus and his son, Irvin.

During the short meeting, council unanimously passed an amendment that corrects a typographical error in a previously approved budget ordinance.