Tallmadge pauses all sporting events until 2022

A COVID-19 outbreak at Tallmadge High School has forced the Blue Devils off the court for the rest of the year.

Tallmadge Athletic Director Bill Johnson confirmed Tuesday that all Tallmadge sporting events have been postponed for the rest of 2021.

Johnson said there have been multiple reported cases of COVID on all Tallmadge High School teams.

If the situation improves, Tallmadge plans to restart practices for all teams on Dec. 30. Games return during the first week of 2022. Johnson noted Tallmadge plans to make up all games lost during the pause.

