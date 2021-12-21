Fundraiser to combat toxic masculinity

Robert Bly died on November 21. Although he received an obituary in the New York Times, many people were unaware of his best-selling book, Iron John: A Book About Men. The book’s title came from a German fairy tale about a wild iron-skinned man and a prince and is viewed as a parable about a boy maturing into manhood. Bly argued that while women, because of menstruation, are better informed about their bodies and naturally transition into adulthood, men have no such rite of passage. He noted that ancient societies had older men serve as models and guides for younger men. In modern times, however, the absence of modern fathers leave boys to be raised in a matriarchal society, ostensibly making them less manly.
