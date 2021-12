Jimin's power knows no boundaries. As an artist, he has become an influential figure in dance and music and is recognized as one of the best performers in the music industry. However, his impact has spread beyond his field of profession and into economics as well. His immense global popularity has come with unimaginable brand power in that whatever he touches becomes a hot-selling commodity with immediate effect. Korean and Japanese media outlets have reported about Jimin's influence for a long time, and the reports keep coming up as his influence further grows with each new day.

