A bulldozer prepares to clear people’s belongings from a homeless encampment in Truxton Circle on Dec. 2, 2021. The D.C. Council voted Tuesday against a bill that would ban homeless encampment clearings in the city through until the spring, effectively killing legislation that received support from the D.C. attorney general, the ACLU, and at least five members of the council. The vote had been postponed earlier in the month, when nine councilmembers supported the decision to work on some of the bill’s language and make it more specific.

HOMELESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO