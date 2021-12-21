Medical students and reproductive health

The Columbia Medical Society (CMS) has awarded $1,000 scholarships to five USC medical students. The recipients are Andrew Hess, fourth year student; Dylan Cooper, who will be starting otolaryngology residency next year; Julia Bian, an aspiring plastic surgeon now in her fourth year of medical school; Mikaela York, a third year student, who is also a graduate of Lugoff-Elgin High School, and Courtney Lukitsch. The students received their awards from CMS president Dr. Phillip Mubarak (c) at the CMS Annual Meeting and Dinner held at the River Center at Saluda Shoals December 6. Columbia Medical Society was formed in 1854 to provide physicians in Richland County with a forum to advance human health issues and network with colleagues.
