Medical students and reproductive health

Mohamed Khan ’22 is preparing for medical school by integrating natural and social sciences as a double major in public health and history. “As a first-generation college student and student of color, the most important thing I want to do with my public health knowledge is increase the health quality for people from all walks of life in my long career in medicine,” says Khan. He first enrolled at Syracuse University as a biomedical engineering major, but after taking a course in the Falk College on health disparities, he switched his major to public health. “I wanted to learn more about the social determinants of health.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO