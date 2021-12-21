ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rough seas, flooding in St. Augustine

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rain, wind, and high tide all created rough weather conditions in St. Augustine on Tuesday.

“Muggy” and “freezing cold!” is how daughter Riya and Eela Bhanji described their late-morning stroll in the downtown area. “We didn’t expect it to be this cold,” Eela added.

More than an inch and a half of rain caused flooding in some downtown streets, and high tide kicked in just after 9 a.m., swallowing up the shore on the beach.

Locals tell Action News Jax they’re used to the weather. ”I think it’s kind of expected,” Johan Desmet said. He has lived in the area for five years and the dunes he used to visit are long gone.

“In about the last year, everything has washed away,” he explained. But for now, everyone’s doing what they can to stay dry and enjoy the ancient city. ”It’s a nice area,” Eela pointed out. “It’s pretty historical. ”

There will be another high tide later Tuesday night, just before 9:45 p.m.

It shouldn’t be as high as the one Tuesday morning, and conditions should improve Tuesday night into Wednesday.

