VIDEO: Behind the scenes of the BMW Team RLL LMDh project

The city lights of San Francisco glowed softly through the famous fog. The freeway curved above the rooftops like a blade, and dancing on its edge, a Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+, its Burmester sound system throbbing to the beat of French techno while its quad exhausts belted out a low Teutonic howl. As automotive moments go, it was sublime, but my inner tree hugger couldn’t quite silence a certain nagging thought.
“Hey, Mercedes,” I said.
“How can I help you?” said the interface.
“What’s my fuel economy?”
“Since the last reset, 26.2 miles per gallon.”
Considering our recent hi-jinx, the number seemed almost implausible, but...
