Champaign County, IL

Program offers help for people behind on water bills

WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJjlg_0dSl0Ake00

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County residents who are struggling with their water or wastewater bills can get some help through the county’s regional planning commission.

The commission is taking applications for its latest temporary emergency assistance program. Here, residents can get a one-time payment to help pay their water bills or avoid a water shutoff. To be eligible, residents must meet the income guidelines of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.

“Water, sanitation, and good hygiene are fundamental basic needs,” said Lisa Benson, the Regional Planning Commission’s Community Services Director, in a statement. “We are happy to expand our utility assistance to include water and wastewater services.”

Residents who plan to apply will need to have the following handy:

  • Proof of income for the 60-day period beginning with the date of application for all household members
  • Photo identification
  • For renters, a copy of your lease (or signed letter from landlord confirming renter status)
  • Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members
    *All income-qualified residents of Illinois can receive bill assistance; providing an SSN or ITIN will speed up the process. (Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply and the RPC will advise accordingly.)
  • Most recent water and/or wastewater bill issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their services directly)
  • If a resident has water service disconnected, a disconnection notice will be required

You can see the income guidelines and apply on the regional planning commission website through May 31, 2022, or until funding for the program is spent. The plan commission’s Lisa Benson said at least $800,000 is available.

WCIA

Hospitals remind about COVID visitor restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Area hospitals are reminding you of visitor restrictions as they try to stem the spread of COVID-19 around the holidays. St. John’s Hospital in Springfield updated its rules just this week. Among the guidelines, the emergency department is limited to one visitor for adults and two parents allowed for children. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State COVID vaccine, testing sites announced ahead of Christmas

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office announced on Tuesday a list of state-run sites where people can either get a COVID test or a COVID vaccine ahead of Christmas. With positive cases of COVID-19 surging in the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is partnering with SHIELD Illinois to offer 20 free […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Salvation Army of Champaign County

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting and owning a business is not an overnight endeavor. But for Telisa Byndum, her nights were spent wondering how she’d pay for her water bill. So she reached out to the Salvation Army of Champaign County. That led to her meeting Bobbi Kennedy, the Pathways to Hope Program Coordinator. “When […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State police: move over, slow down for stopped vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — To mark Scott’s Law Day on December 23, Illinois State Police are reminding holiday travelers that they’re required to slow down and move over for any vehicle that has its hazard or emergency lights on. That could be a car or tow truck on the side of the road or a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Joy: A town in Illinois or just festive vocabulary?

(Stacker) — Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

