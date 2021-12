You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The industrial revolution ushered us into an era of relentless progress. The car was one of the most significant inventions during that timeline. Today, these marvelous machines of mobility are the mainstay of most commercial and personal spaces as assets. It is expected that the global automotive industry will grow by approximately $9 trillion by 2030. An Invest India report suggests that the Indian automobile industry will also reach the $300 million mark by 2026. This industry is fast-paced and one of the echelons of commercialism. Investments and advancements are the name of the game. The dynamic transformations in this space are organic and happen due to multiple key industry drivers.

