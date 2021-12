Building for God Community Foundation (BFGCF) partners with local, private, growth-oriented nonprofits in the Baltimore area and recognize them as their Champions in Life. BFGCF provides their Champions with short-term and long-term grant funds, but also, and more importantly, provides them with professional and personal support in a variety of areas, like strategic planning, mentorship, accounting, guidance, friendship, and so much more.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO