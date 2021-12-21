ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings

By Alex Butler
 7 days ago
CINCINNATI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor, David Montgomery, Alvin Kamara, Najee Harris and Alexander Mattison top my Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021.

Aaron Jones, Cordarrelle Patterson, Javonte Williams, James Conner and Joe Mixon round out my Top 10 options for Week 16.

James Robinson and Miles Sanders are among the other running backs to consider for your weekly lineup.

Plenty of other running backs with great matchups this week are available aside from the elite names. Try to find a player who will get a lot of carries, targets in the passing game or goal line work and has a good Week 16 matchup.

TOP SHELF

David Montgomery of the Chicago Bears is my No. 2 fantasy football running back for Week 16.

Montgomery eclipsed 80 yards from scrimmage in each of his last three games. He also averaged 22 touches per game over his last four appearances.

Look for the Bears workhorse to get a similar workload in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are one of the most generous defenses in the NFL when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, giving up the third-most per game.

I expect Montgomery to total more than 100 yards from scrimmage and find the end zone in this matchup. He is a high-end RB1.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Cordarrelle Patterson was on fire earlier in the season, but cooled over the last several weeks. The Atlanta Falcons running back/wide receiver totaled just 23 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches in Week 15 against a tough San Francisco 49ers defense.

He should bounce back this week against the Detroit Lions, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Look for Patterson to find the end zone and come close to 100 yards from scrimmage. He is my No. 7 running back for Week 16.

Denver Broncos rookie Javonte Williams is my No. 8 running back. Williams scored in three-consecutive games before he failed to reach the end zone in Week 15.

This week, the Broncos running back gets a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

They also allowed a running back to score in four of their last five games. I expect Williams to total at least 100 yards from scrimmage in this matchup. He also should get several chances to score in what I expect to be a shootout.

LONGSHOTS

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is my No. 16 play in Week 16.

Robinson's workload decreased in Week 13 and Week 14, but he tied his season high with 21 touches in Week 15. He turned those touches into 88 yards from scrimmage and a score.

This week, the Jaguars battle the New York Jets. The Jets just allowed 127 yards from scrimmage and two scores to Miami Dolphins running back Duke Johnson in Week 15.

I expect similar production from Robinson on the ground, with at least 100 rushing yards in this matchup. He can be used as a high-end RB2, regardless of league size or format.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is another RB2 or flex play for Week 17. Sanders faces the New York Giants on Sunday in Philadelphia. He is my No. 18 option.

The Giants are tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. They also allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to the position.

Look for Sanders to gain close to 100 yards from scrimmage. He could finish with RB1-level production if he reaches the end zone.

Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. ARI

2. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at SEA

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. MIA

4. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at KC

5. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings vs. LAR

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CLE

7. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

8. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at LVR

9. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. IND

10. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

11. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

12. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN

13. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at ATL

14. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at GB

15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. PIT

16. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYJ

17. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

18. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at DAL

19. D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans vs. SF

20. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR

21. Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams at MIN

22. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at PHI

23. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers at TEN

24. Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers at HOU

25. Michael Carter, New York Jets vs. JAX

26. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at LVR

27. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at NE

28. Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. BUF

29. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

30. Duke Johnson, Miami Dolphins at NO

This week in the National Football League

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
242K+
Followers
47K+
Post
77M+
Views
