Jensen Beach, FL

Lawrence Flood Jr. sentenced to 30 years in attack of Jensen Beach taxicab driver

By Aja Dorsainvil
 4 days ago
A Martin County judge has sentenced a man guilty in an attack on a Jensen Beach taxicab driver.

On Monday, Judge Sherwood Bauer, Jr. sentenced Lawrence Flood Jr. to 30 years in prison, with a 15-year minimum, in the attack of former taxicab driver, Timothy Bowker.

Flood was convicted of robbery and aggravated battery back in November after a five-day trial.

Flood was one of three men charged in connection with the attack outside a Cumberland Farms convenience store in 2013.

Authorities said Bowker suffered nearly a dozen stab wounds to the face, head and neck.

The attack, which nearly killed him, left Bowker partially blind and suffering from a long-term brain injury.

As part of Flood's sentence, he is ordered to serve restitution to the victim.

