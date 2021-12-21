ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

"A Toy Story Near You" Creator Brian Volk-Weiss

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the world, there are hundreds of independently-owned toy stores, each one as unique & endearing as the people that own them. Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO and Founder of The...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
bronxnet.org

Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz: "Power Book II: Ghost" cast + Brian Volk-Weiss

This episode of "Paltrocast" features Darren's recent interviews with "Power Book II: Ghost" cast members (e.g. Method Man, Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate) and acclaimed writer/director/producer Brian Volk-Weiss. Theme song by Steve Schiltz. Tune in to watch on BronxNet's BX Arts channel 68 Optimum/ 2134 FiOS in the Bronx and...
BRONX, NY
abc11.com

Magic of Storytelling | A Toy Story Christmas

Andy's toys are relieved when they find out his Christmas gift will be a big family trip, woo-hoo no new toys! But what will they do with Andy gone on Christmas day?. On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Toy Story#Toy Store#Volk
akronschools.com

'Hamilton' Costume Creator Designs For WS Story

Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell is known for creating eye-catching outfits in iconic productions, including the Broadway sensation “Hamilton.” Recently, he tackled the designs for Steven Spielberg’s film version of another Broadway classic — “West Side Story.”. “I’ve been so fortunate to work with so...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNET

All the Pixar movies ranked, from Toy Story 3 to The Good Dinosaur

How good are Pixar movies? Since the release of Toy Story in 1995, Pixar has developed a plethora of movies that tap into the human experience in the most unexpected ways. Through colorful characters and anthropomorphized toys, cars, animals and robots, Pixar filmmakers have explored our struggles with tragedy, loss and grief (including even the meaning of life), as well as the importance of love, family and friendship.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy