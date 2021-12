The last couple weeks the grain markets have been a little week. We would get pushed down, then find a way to come back only to repeat the cycle. This seems to be the classic definition of range bound. While it is a little frustrating to spend so much time going nowhere, the positive side is we have $12 cash bids for beans and $5.65 a bushel for corn. Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said it seemed like the bears were trying to keep a lid on the markets to send a message to the Feds!

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO