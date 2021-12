M&A is heating up in real estate. Well, it finally happened. Bluerock Residential growth REIT (BRG) was bought out by Blackstone for $3.6B valuing it at $24.25 per share. In addition to the $24.25 in cash, shareholders will get the spinoff of the single family rental business which will be listed under the ticker BHOM.

