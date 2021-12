HARWINTON, Conn. — Skeletal remains were found Sunday in a wooded area near the Harwinton-Litchfield town line, state police announced Monday. Troop L in Litchfield received a call just after 3 p.m. on Sunday from a person who said they found what they believed to be skeletal remains while walking their dog in the woods in the area of Campville Road. Campville Road crosses from Harwinton into the Northfield section of the town of Litchfield.

LITCHFIELD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO