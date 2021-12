General Motors (GM) is continuing to show off what they can do with electric vehicles by converting a 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS from gas-powered to battery-powered. Similar to many other automobile manufacturers, GM is currently transitioning its fleet of cars to electric vehicles. It will be a lengthy process and one that will take years to complete. For reference, rival automakers Ford stated that 40% of their vehicles will have electric motors by 2030. So it could be decades before companies are fully electric, but GM is highlighting the capabilities of the new electric technologies.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO