At last night’s city council meeting, Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis presented the Fire Chief’s Citizen Award to Adam Mastrogiovanni. Officials took time to recognize the Naperville resident for taking action which ultimately helped save a life. On Nov. 5, authorities for the Naperville Fire Department responded to an incident along 111th Street where a woman was reported being bloodied after falling on the street and getting her arm run over by her own vehicle. Mastrogiovanni stopped traffic and was able to stop the woman’s car from after she had failed to put it in park. He was given a plaque to commemorate the heroic act.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO