ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus and Boeing express concerns over 5G interference in US

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TDUD_0dSkuAMU00
US regulators are under pressure in a dispute between airlines and mobile operators over the rollout of 5G.

The aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing on Tuesday warned that the US aviation industry had “concerns” about the potential interference of 5G networks with vital flight safety equipment.

The intervention increases pressure on US regulators in a dispute between airlines and mobile operators over the introduction of the high-speed mobile broadband technology in the US.

The Airbus Americas chief executive, Jeff Knittel, and the Boeing boss, David Calhoun, co-signed a letter to the US transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, “detailing the US aviation industry’s shared concerns over 5G implementation in the United States”, an Airbus spokesperson told AFP.

“Airbus and Boeing have been working with other aviation industry stakeholders in the US to understand potential 5G interference with radio altimeters,” which measure a plane’s height above the ground, the statement said.

Boeing said the aerospace industry was focused on “fully evaluating and addressing the potential for 5G interference with radio altimeters”.

“We are collaborating with aviation authorities, government leaders, airlines, and industry groups to ensure the continued operational safety of aircraft throughout the aviation system worldwide,” it added in a statement.

Leading telecom operators Verizon and AT&T were due to start using 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands on 5 December, after obtaining licences worth billions of dollars in February.

But they postponed the launch in November after the US aviation regulator expressed concerns over 5G signals’ possible interference with the altimeters.

The Federal Aviation Administration requested further information about the instruments, which can use the same frequency bands as 5G.

The FAA also produced directives limiting the use of radio altimeters in certain situations, sparking US airline fears over the potential costs.

In November, Verizon and AT&T wrote to the Federal Communications Commission confirming their intention to start deploying 5G in January 2022.

But they said they would take extra precautionary measures beyond what is required by US law until July 2022 while the FAA completed its investigation.

The conflict between 5G networks and aircraft equipment led French authorities to recommend switching off mobile phones with 5G on planes in February.

France’s civil aviation authority said interference from a signal on a nearby frequency to the radio altimeter with similar or greater power would cause “critical” errors during landing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nasa launches $10bn James Webb space telescope

The most ambitious, costly robot probe ever built, the $10bn James Webb telescope, has been blasted into space on top of a giant European rocket. Engineers reported on Saturday that the observatory – which has been plagued by decades of delays and huge cost overruns – was operating perfectly after going through the most nervously watched lift-off in the history of uncrewed space exploration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
prdaily.com

Boeing, Airbus call for pause of 5G rollout, Least resonant stories of 2021, and Bill Gates tweets about canceling holiday plans

Big tech firms including Amazon, Meta, Twitter and Pinterest are not sending teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) over fears about the omicron COVID variant. The annual trade show, a mainstay in the tech industry and a big indicator for trends around in-person programming and business conferences, still plans to hold its event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 5-8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
AFP

US regulator proposes fixes on some Boeing 777s after engine incidents

The US aviation regulator on Wednesday proposed modifications and safety inspections on some models of the Boeing 777 jet, following a number of engine incidents. The most recent and dramatic one involved an engine on a United Airlines 777 bursting into flames shortly after takeoff in February, scattering debris over a Denver suburb. No one was injured, but it led to scores of 777s equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines being removed from service worldwide. The US Federal Aviation Administration had ordered checks on all similar engines before any of those models returned to the skies. On Wednesday, it said these 777 models needed modifications for safety.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Leaving Boeing For Airbus

American Airlines put out a landmark press release about 10 years ago, in July 2011, announcing an order for 460 aircraft—most of them for Airbus aircraft, setting up the European airframer to win a multibillion-euro deal for its newly launched A320neo family. The defeat for Boeing was so disastrous...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Aviation#5g#Aircraft#Airbus Americas#Afp#At T
BoardingArea

Does 5G Cause Airplane Interference?

We’ve heard a lot about 5G and airplane interference in the news this week and I want to break down the issue as simply as possible. Put simply, the entire controversy is government dysfunction at its finest and there is not one shred of evidence that new 5G networks will jam aircraft radio signals or cause any other kind of flight disruptions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

5g phones, Airbus and Boeing worried about possible interference with key flight safety equipment

Airbus and Boeing, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, reiterated that you have some concerns about potential interference of 5G communication networks with equipment that help ensure the flight safety. The British newspaper reports it The Guardian. THE fears are expressed in a letter sent by the managing directors Jeff Knittel (Airbus America) e David Calhoun to the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. At the center of the doubts of the aeronautical groups would be in particular the radio altimeters which measure the height of an aircraft above the ground. “We are working with aviation authorities, government leaders, airlines and industry groups to ensure continued operational safety of aircraft throughout the global aviation system,” Boeing added in a statement. TLC groups such as Verizon and AT&T they should have started using the 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands December 5th, after obtaining billions of dollars in licenses last February.
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

U.S. aviation, telecom industries report progress over 5G safety concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The aviation and telecom industries said Wednesday they were making progress to address air safety concerns about potential interference from the Jan. 5 planned 5G wireless deployment. Wireless trade group CTIA, Airlines for America and Aerospace Industries Association said in a joint statement “after productive discussions...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
smarteranalyst.com

Boeing, Airbus Urge U.S. Government to Delay 5G Launch – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. According to a report published by Hindustan Times, the CEOs of The Boeing Co. (BA) and Airbus SE (EADSF) have urged the U.S. government to postpone the launch of new 5G wireless services. In a letter to U.S. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

Boeing and Airbus ask Biden to postpone the launch of 5G in C-band

After United Airlines, Boeing and Airbus also expressed concerns about the potential interference that the C-band spectrum of the 5G network would cause with some sensitive instruments that aircraft are equipped with, including radio altimeters. In a joint letter sent to the United States Secretary of Transportation, Boeing CEOs, Dave...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

Boeing and Airbus want Biden administration to delay rollout of 5G cell service, citing safety concerns

New York (CNN Business) — The world's biggest commercial airplane manufacturers are telling the Biden Administration to delay the rollout of 5G cell service next month. Boeing (BA) CEO David Calhoun and Airbus Americas CEO Jeffery Knittel sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to say the January 5 rollout could cause interference that could "adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate."
ECONOMY
WebProNews

Boeing, Airbus Join Chorus of Airlines Calling for Halt to 5G Rollout

Executives from both Boeing and Airbus have joined the chorus of airline executives calling for a halt to the rollout of C-band 5G. As WebProNews has covered extensively, C-band is in the mid-band range of available spectrum for 5G, and is considered the sweet spot for speed, coverage, and penetration. Verizon and AT&T coughed up more than $68 billion for C-band spectrum, only to have the airline industry raise concerns the spectrum is too close to that used by aircraft altimeters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

88K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy