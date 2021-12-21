The Venardos Circus returns to St. Augustine Amphitheatre

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An animal-free Broadway-style circus is setting up its big top at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Venardos Circus finally returns to St. Augustine after taking two years off due to the pandemic.

“It’s a testament that when you really want something to happen. Believe in it if its your dream. Don’t give up,” Kevin Venardos, ringmaster of Venardos Circus, said.

Venardos told Action News Jax he and his family of performers were thrilled to be in front of a live audience once again.

“We turned to live streaming events and actually from May 2020 onward, we did one event a month and so many of our friends and communities across the country they tuned in and bought a ticket and that’s one of the things that kept us going through that difficult time,” he said.

The circus brings together the old-school circus theme underneath the big top.

There are attractions like acrobats, balancing acts, clowns, and so much more.

The traveling circus brings fans up close and personal with its performers and no animals are used.

Lady Beast performs a bottle-walking trick, and something inspired by Harry Houdini, the famous escape artist.

“It’s my version of an upside-down straight jacket escape,” Lady Beast said.

Instead of taking time off during the pandemic, she worked on her craft trying to get better each day.

“The first show I did back on stage in New Orleans , I was brought to tears honestly. I didn’t know what the next couple of years would be and what would happen to entertainment,” Lady Beast said.

If you’re looking to do something fun this holiday season or just want to get out of the house, Venardos is showcasing a ton of music and fresh acts.

“It’s a new show and its definitely all kind of things you haven’t seen before,” Kevin Venardos said.

Venardos Circus is showing from Dec. 18, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. Doors open one hour before the show. See times below.

For a complete list of shows visit www.venardoscircus.com/saintaugustine.

