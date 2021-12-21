ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Resurrections Director Reveals if Film Starts a New Trilogy

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly two decades, the world of The Matrix returns this week with The Matrix Resurrections, leading audiences to speculate whether this would be a sendoff to the series or if it's the beginning of a new series of adventures, with director Lana Wachowski shutting down hopes of getting two more...

comicbook.com

Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Matrix Resurrections Star Carrie-Anne Moss Dismisses Alleged Hollywood Blacklist: 'I Had Kids & I Wanted to Be With Them'

Taking time off work to raise your kids is not a new concept, but for some reason, it’s still hard for some to accept when it comes to Hollywood celebrities. Recently, actors like Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland announced pauses to their acting career to raise their kids and start a family, respectively. Now, Carrie-Anne Moss, star of The Matrix Resurrections, says making that same decision years ago resulted in rumors of a so-called Hollywood blacklist. In a December 21 interview with GQ, Moss said, “Somebody sent me one thing, a video someone had made. What happened to Carrie Anne Moss?...
MOVIES
thelily.com

‘The Matrix’ has always been a trans story, and now audiences can’t ignore it

“The Matrix Resurrections” hits theaters and HBO Max this week, the latest in a string of popular 1990s-era media being rebooted. As a sucker for nostalgia and updated graphics, I have been patiently waiting for my favorite shows and movies to get the 2021 touch they deserve. Some, like “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” have not been worth the wait. But “The Matrix Resurrections” feels unique compared to its rebooted counterparts.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick’ Filmmaker Chad Stahelski on Lana Wachowski Offering Him Acting Role in ‘Matrix: Resurrections’: “I Was Shocked”

“It’s a trip,” Chad Stahelski said Saturday night after surveying the scene surrounding San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, host of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere. But it also applies to the journey he’s has been on since the debut of the first film in the franchise more than 20 years ago. Stahelski had been working in the stunt business since the early 1990s as a stunt performer and coordinator when he was booked as a stunt double for a character named Neo in a film called The Matrix. “I remember flying to Australia for the first rehearsals thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Initially Confused by Neo's Return in The Matrix Resurrections: 'I'm Dead'

Keanu Reeves wasn't expecting Neo to return in The Matrix Resurrections!. There is little doubt that fans are excited now that Keanu Reeves will be back in The Matrix Resurrections. However, the John Wick star was initially confused when director Lana Wachowski asked him to return in the upcoming installment of the cyberpunk film franchise. After all, Reeves believed that Neo was dead and it wouldn't make sense for him to return!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts Trailer Released

HBO Max has relesaed the official trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, an upcoming special that will bring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson along with director Chris Columbus and other cast members from across all eight Harry Potter films, back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which premiered 20 years ago. The retrospective special (think what HBO Max has done for Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with the sets being reconstructed and the stars placed in that context for interviews and conversations) will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. The highly-anticipated retrospective will be a capstone event of the holiday season, dropping as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Day, January 1, on HBO Max.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Why ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Composers Wrote the Score Before Filming Began

One of the reasons “The Matrix” made such an impact in 1999, beyond Keanu Reeves dodging bullets and Carrie-Anne Moss freezing in midair, was the intoxicating musical score by Don Davis. Mixing a traditional orchestral score with eerie electronic flourishes that perfectly dramatized the movie’s rift between the simulation and real life, it was a composition unlike anything you’d heard before, nestled in a movie that was unlike anybody had ever seen before.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New The Matrix Resurrections Clip Reunites Neo and Morpheus

A new clip from the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections reunites Neo and Morpheus, but it seems like Neo (Keanu Reeves) has just as many questions about Morpheus' appearance — and whether he is real — as some fans do. In the clip, which you can check out in the video player above, Neo is confronted by a younger-looking Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Neo immediately seems to freak out a bit, having some questions before completely starting to panic when offered a red pill — much like Morpheus (then played by Laurence Fishburne) offered him in the very first The Matrix.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'The Matrix Resurrections': Where It's Streaming, When It's in Theaters & Where to Watch the Original Trilogy Right Now

“Everything that has a beginning has an end." Everything, that is, but franchise filmmaking. That means it's time to get your mind blown once again because The Matrix is back with a new movie for the first time since the original trilogy came to a close in 2003 - and so are the key players. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss make their return as Neo and Trinity in The Matrix Resurrections, alongside franchise co-creator Lana Wachowski back in the director's chair.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Return To The Matrix With Exclusive New Resurrections Poster

Warner Brothers has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a new poster for The Matrix Resurrections. The new design comes from the artists at poster Posse and features all of the key Matrix themes, including Keanu Reeves as Neo, the black and red world dominated by machines, and the plugs which humans use to enter and exit the matrix. The poster debuts just less than a week ahead of the film releasing in theaters and on HBO Max, revisiting an iconic film franchise which has been dormant for nearly two decades.
MOVIES
NME

Listen to the new ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ soundtrack in full

The official soundtrack for The Matrix Resurrections has been released online – you can listen to it below. Arriving today (December 17), the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack comes ahead of the long-awaited sequel in the Keanu Reeves-starring sci-fi franchise, which is released on December 22. The 35-track collection was...
MOVIES
ComicBook

HBO Max Reveals New Looks At Game Of Thrones Spinoff, Peacemaker, Westworld & More

HBO Max has released a new teaser for their 2022 lineup, featuring brief glimpses of numerous projects, from new movies they've licensed from other studios to original programming. Fans get their first (incredibly brief) looks at DMZ, based on the Vertigo comic, and House of the Dragon, the 2022 Game of Thrones spinoff. Of course, we also get looks at the Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl spinoffs, Peacemaker, Westworld, and other series that everyone has already seen glimpses of. The streaming service also teased things like a follow-up to their 2020 animated feature film Scoob, set in the shared universe of Hanna-Barbera cartoons.
TV SERIES
SPY

Should You Watch The Matrix Resurrections Online? This Fan Says 100% Yes

Like a lot of 90s kids who came of age in the aughts, I decorated my childhood bedroom with a Matrix movie poster. This Matrix poster, specifically. I’ve seen the original 1999 movie countless times, and I still debate the quality and meaning of the sequels with the childhood best friend I watched them with. (Hey, Brian, and Happy Birthday). Carrie-Anne Moss featured prominently in my adolescent fantasies. I thought the Will Ferrell parody of The Matrix Reloaded at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards was the height of comedy. Basically, I was like most teenage boys at the time, even if...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Pittsburgh

Michael Keaton To Play Batman In Upcoming ‘Batgirl’ Film

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH/HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton is set to suit up again for one of his most iconic roles: Batman. Although Warner Bros. would not confirm the report of his casting, he is expected to appear in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” movie, according to Variety. There is no exact release date for “Batgirl,” but it is supposed to be released in 2022. The “Batgirl” movie has been in development for years and has faced some pre-production challenges, especially after Joss Whedon bowed out of directing the project in 2018. The new directors of the film are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and Leslie Grace will be starring as the main character, Batgirl. Keaton famously brought Batman to the big screen in 1989, first with “Batman” and its sequel “Batman Returns.” The films marked some of the first serious cinematic takes on the character, after the era of camp films produced in the 1960s with the now late-actor Adam West. “Batgirl” will not be the only opportunity for fans of Keaton’s Batman to see him reprise the role. He will be playing Batman in “The Flash,” which will probably come out before “Batgirl.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

