ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 820 new cases

By Isaac Taylor
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yA5TJ_0dSkqc1Y00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,211 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Randolph County, a 62-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Gilmer County, and an 85-year old female from Harrison County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 68-year old male from Morgan County, an 80-year old female from Grant County, a 63-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old female from Jefferson County, a 51-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Grant County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 65-year old male from Mineral County, a 69-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 59-year old male from Marion County, a 52-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 73-year old female from Randolph County. These deaths range from October through December 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxX5n_0dSkqc1Y00
West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 21, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,598 active cases.

A total of 615 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 209 people in the ICU and 116 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.08% and a current cumulative rate of 6.37%.

Health officials say 302,582 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.3% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.8%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naN2A_0dSkqc1Y00
West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 21, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pleasants, Tyler, Lewis, Tucker, Pendleton and Pocahontas counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Wetzel and Wirt.

The map lists Preston, Taylor, Ritchie and Summers counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer, Braxton, Webster, Randolph, Upshur, Barbour, Calhoun, Roane, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Logan, Wyoming, McDowell, Grant, Hampshire and Wood.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Hardy, Jackson, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Boone, Lincoln, Wayne and Mingo.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (76), Berkeley (1,261), Boone (92), Braxton (69), Brooke (80), Cabell (327), Calhoun (36), Clay (68), Doddridge (38), Fayette (345), Gilmer (38), Grant (64), Greenbrier (179), Hampshire (70), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (319), Jackson (79), Jefferson (493), Kanawha (563), Lewis (56), Lincoln (82), Logan (136), Marion (217), Marshall (88), Mason (107), McDowell (104), Mercer (431), Mineral (106), Mingo (92), Monongalia (238), Monroe (128), Morgan (166), Nicholas (201), Ohio (207), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (19), Preston (87), Putnam (244), Raleigh (473), Randolph (87), Ritchie (34), Roane (69), Summers (58), Taylor (77), Tucker (10), Tyler (11), Upshur (84), Wayne (150), Webster (28), Wetzel (33), Wirt (13), Wood (254), Wyoming (83).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Officials advocate for fire safety measures in Virginia

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Following the devastating fire at the home of former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb, officials are urging the community to practice safety precautions to avoid situations like this. Officials say the use of residential sprinklers is the most reliable option in preventing major damages at home during a fire. Officials are advocating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gassaway, WV
City
Buckhannon, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Grafton, WV
City
Moorefield, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Wyoming State
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Martinsburg, WV
City
Pineville, WV
City
Beckley, WV
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
City
Kermit, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Philippi, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
City
Summersville, WV
WDVM 25

Alexandria holiday event canceled due to COVID-19 surge

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — This year, the 35th annual Alexandria waterskiing Santa event will not be putting on a live show due to Virginia’s surge in COVID-19 cases. “It is with a sad heart that I share with you that Waterskiing Santa, as you know it, will not take place this year. This follows the […]
WDVM 25

Car chase leaves Virginia State Trooper in hospital, one arrested

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Douglas Johnson Jr., 31, of Maryland, has been arrested and charged with felony speed to elude on Thursday, said the Virginia State Police (VSP). Around 4:57 p.m., a VSP trooper was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 with its lights on when a Chevrolet Malibu hit the trooper’s car. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tavern#Covid#Farley#Wowk#West Virginians#Icu
WDVM 25

Frederick County Public Schools update community on COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to health experts, although Frederick County has high vaccination rates, the area has a high transmission rate. As cases continue to rise, FCPS shared a message with the community explaining how they are responding to the situation. Just like we have since March 2020, we are in constant communication […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Man arrested for Silver Spring murder in Colonial Heights, Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WDVM) — Police from multiple jurisdictions and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 43-year-old man in Virginia for a murder that took place in Silver Spring, Md. on Nov. 30. U.S. Marshals and Colonial Heights Police assisted Montgomery County Police in arresting Tremayne Middleton Dorsey, 43, on Dec. 22 in Colonial Heights. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

FCSO provides winter driving tips

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — We are officially in the midst of the winter season, and although snow hasn’t hit the ground yet, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips on how drivers can prepare for travel in the event, or snow, sleet or ice. According to FCSO, from December 21, 2020, through March […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Gov. Justice details CARES Act funding plan

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice detailed his plan for the $122 million dollars in CARES Act funding awarded to his state. The largest sums of money will be designated to expanding the workforce despite the record low unemployment rate of 4% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Gov. Justice […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Harrisburg man arrested after setting plastic wreaths on fire, “trying to save the earth” on Christmas Eve

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man after he set multiple Christmas wreaths on fire at a Hagerstown cemetery early Christmas Eve. Peter J. Custer, 43, of Harrisburg, Pa. has been charged with Second Degree Malicious Burning, Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000, and Trespassing on Private Property. Custer referenced […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Two Alexandria firefighters struck in hit-and-run incident

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left two firefighters in the hospital. Police say the incident happened on south Reynolds street in Alexandria on Dec. 24 when an unknown vehicle struck the firefighters, who were responding to a call, before fleeing the scene. The two firefighters were transported to […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

Washington County sees rise in COVID-19 rates

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the Washington County Health Department indicates a continued elevation of hospitalizations and outbreaks. As of Tuesday, 71 people were hospitalized – 80% of whom are unvaccinated. “We’re seeing more people gathering inside indoors especially for holidays,” said Danielle Stahl, public information officer for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy