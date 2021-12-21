ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did the the Duchess of Argyll help Labour win in 1964?

 4 days ago
Margaret, Duchess Of Argyll was a ‘parasitic, self-indulgent product of the capitalist system’, in the eyes of Mary Fitzpatrick’s parents.

Margaret, Duchess of Argyll may well have been “a vibrant, sexually liberated woman ahead of her time” (Duchess of Argyll sex scandal retold in new BBC drama series, 18 December), but at the time most members of the working class, including my parents, saw her as a parasitic, self-indulgent product of the capitalist system. As a result, they viewed this seedy trial with the soupcon of contempt and large dollop of hilarity that it deserved. However, perhaps one good thing did come from it – the following year’s Labour victory.

Mary Fitzpatrick

Glasgow

Polly Toynbee (Look at the lauding of David Frost and see a government deranged by the poison of Brexit, 20 December) refers to the “Clean Global Brexit” WhatsApp group. Does the name of this group indicate that for some Brexiters, leaving the EU is in practice so disappointing that they would now like to leave the world?

Janet Dubé

Peebles, Scottish Borders

My answer to the education secretary’s plea for retired teachers to return to the classroom (Report, 16 December) is: “Yes … if I am paid the same as the track-and-trace consultants, ie £6,000 a day.”

Bob Epton

Brigg, Lincolnshire

On seeing the banner proclaiming “Boric Presidente” on the front page of your print edition (21 December), I thought I was in the middle of the most appalling nightmare.

John Huntley

Letheringsett, Norfolk

When he wanted guests to leave, my grandfather used to get up, wind the clock, take his teeth out, announce, “I’m off now then,” and go to bed (Letters, 20 December).

Jane Ghosh

Bristol

