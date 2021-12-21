ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Activist: Organized criminal groups control migrant smuggling in northern Chihuahua

By Julian Resendiz
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NxZE_0dSkpJPe00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A new search for more than a dozen migrants missing for several weeks in the desert of northern Chihuahua came up empty, but Mexican officials say they found evidence of human smuggling in the area.

The Sunday morning search involved a Mexican army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and several 4-by-4 land vehicles canvassing a 100-mile-wide area between Juarez and Ojinaga. The search party was following up on tips to the whereabouts of 13 missing Mexicans headed for Odessa, Texas, who were allegedly abducted along with their guide west of Ojinaga in late September.

Search for 13 migrants missing near U.S.-Mexico border comes up empty

Another migrant, a Mexican with learning disabilities named Omar Reyes Lopez who got separated from his group, also has been missing in the area since November.

Authorities focused on towns in Juarez’s East Valley like Guadalupe and Praxedis, and eastward toward ranches near the U.S. border such as Cieneguilla, Bosque Bonito and Lomas de Arena, according to the Chihuahua state police, which participated in the search.

No persons were found but the land units came across abandoned vehicles and makeshift camps they believe have been used by migrant smugglers.

Migrant teen with learning disability lost in Chihuahuan desert

“We recognize the efforts of the government of Chihuahua […] however, the problems on this part of the border exceed their capabilities,” said Sheila Arias, a relative and human rights activist who has been spearheading the search for Reyes.

She said more than 30 migrants headed to the United States in that stretch of border have gone missing in the past 18 months.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

“It’s evident that organized criminal groups control the area, and that endangers our migrants,” Arias said. “We cannot ignore this reality, not the families of the missing nor society at large nor the authorities.”

U.S. Border Patrol officials, members of Congress who represent border states and binational security experts have talked to Border Report at length about the growing involvement of Mexico’s drug cartels in migrant trafficking, which they consider a high-reward, low-risk business.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Odessa, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Brown Street Market continues 100+ year legacy in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over a hundred years, Brown Street Market – formerly known as Moon Grocery – has been a staple shop in the Central El Paso neighborhood. New owners Monico and Rebecca Acuna bought the building wanting to expand their tattoo supply company, but soon found out that the property was only […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Borderland, 2021 edition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In what has become a Christmas Eve tradition at KTSM, Sports Anchor/Reporter Colin Deaver crafted a poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Borderland. The poem takes viewers through the year 2021 in Borderland sports, with the poem ‘Twas the Night before Christmas as the backdrop. This is the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Mexico#Chihuahua#Border Report#Black Hawk#Mexicans#Borderreport Com
KTSM

Rare number of fires over weekend, EPFD believes incidents isolated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) This past weekend El Paso firefighters extinguished three large fires. Two in Central El Paso and one in East El Paso. A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says it’s rare to have that number of fires so close together. However, the spokesperson says the department believes the incidents were […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Tiny Christmas village in Las Cruces pays homage to KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Vicki Coburn and her husband Critt have been keeping her mother’s tradition alive for almost thirty years by upkeeping and upgrading a handmade Christmas village every year. “She has passed away but I have continued and my village is up to 63 buildings,” said Coburn. This year she decided to […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Police close part of Border Highway due to crash Tuesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department reported a crash early Tuesday morning involving serious injuries that shut down traffic off Border Highway. According to the police, Special Traffic Investigations unit is currently responding to the call that came in just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say the traffic off Cesar Chavez […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Border Report

Migrant encounters bump up in November after declining three consecutive months, new data shows

A quarter of all migrants who were apprehended crossing the Southwest border in November had crossed into the United States before, most sent back already due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday. Two-thirds of all migrants apprehended in November were single adults -- 66% -- bringing the total arrested by law enforcement to 114, 419. That is a 5% increase from October, according to CBP. The number of unaccompanied youth who crossed also increased, a trend that could continue through the holiday season.
IMMIGRATION
KTSM

How to avoid fire hazard with your Christmas tree

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department is warning about hazards of owning a natural Christmas tree. It took about one minute for a fresh natural Christmas tree to burn down completely. El Paso Fire Department tested how quickly a natural tree would burn. The provided tree was still fresh and took some […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

“It is unsafe” two-story house in affluent neighborhood at-risk of demolition order by city commission

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Inspectors deemed a two-story home and pool belonging to owners of properties in an affluent neighborhood unfit for habitation after members of a homeowner’s association complained of the properties’ condition. The properties are owned by Jose and Irma Fong who the city repeatedly reached out to to address growing concerns […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
945
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy